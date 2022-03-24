The Friendswood Lady Mustangs’ defense carried its dominant ways into the first round of the playoffs and two players recorded hat tricks in a 6-0 thumping of Nederland in a Region III-5A bi-district girls soccer match Thursday night at Baytown Sterling High School.
“There were maybe some jitters in the beginning; we didn’t start as good as we hoped we would, but we figured it out quickly,” Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter said. “It was nice to get that first win.”
An Olivia Schmidt goal roughly 12 minutes into the contest got the Lady Mustangs on the board, and they were rolling from there, as Schmidt scored the following two goals for Friendswood to record her hat trick in the first half.
The first of Camryn Peter’s three goals in the match gave Friendswood a 4-0 lead at halftime, and Peter finished off the match with two more goals in the second half.
Gisele Kehres and Brook Spinks each recorded an assist in the match.
The Lady Mustangs’ stingy defense allowed only one shot on goal, which came in the second half with Friendswood already holding a comfortable lead.
Friendswood’s starting back line of Lauren Littleton, Breanna Friberg, Emma Saldana, Rachael Wiest and goalkeeper Ellen Fairbanks recorded the clean sheet for the team’s 23rd shutout of the season — and the first of what the Lady Mustangs hope will be more to come in the playoffs.
Up next, the Lady Mustangs advance to the area round of the postseason where they are tentatively scheduled to face Fulshear at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stafford High School.
