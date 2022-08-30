Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 12:09 am
August 31, 2022
Sports Editor
Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on the road Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of Goose Creek Memorial.
Leading Santa Fe in the victory were Kadee Frantz (six kills), Andi Webb (six kills), Keke Davidson (seven aces), Hailey Collins (16 assists), Morgan Walton (15 assists) and Bre Montemayor (11 digs).
Up next for the Lady Indians will be serving as hosts of the Santa Fe Labor Day Tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday.
Klein Collins 3, Clear Creek 0
SPRING
The Clear Creek Wildcats had a tough setback on the road Tuesday night, as Collins came away with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 victory.
Top performers for Clear Creek were Olivia Jones (10 kills, two aces, 12 digs), Mia Sauers (17 digs, three aces), Daisy Mitchell (six assists, 10 digs) and McKinley Cole (eight assists).
The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday and Saturday as cohosts of the Clear Creek ISD Tournament.
Other scores:
Hitchcock 3, O’Connell 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-10)
Friendswood 3, Fulshear 1 (25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 25-13)
Pasadena Memorial 3, Dickinson 1 (25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
