Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 5, Clear Creek 3
LEAGUE CITY
The Dickinson Gators rallied from behind with a three-run top of the seventh inning to sweep their season series with the Clear Creek Wildcats at Mallory Field on Friday.
Landon Roque got things started for Dickinson in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single, which was followed by a walk drawn by Guy Garibay. Lino Nunez reached safely on a bunt to load the bases, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Nathan Ingram tied the game at 3-3.
With runners at the corners, the Korey Cooper executed a squeeze bunt to score Garibay on what would turn out to be the game winner. Miguel Ortiz smashed and RBI triple to add an insurance run for the Gators.
The starting pitcher Ingram retired Clear Creek in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the comeback victory.
Mason Moran clocked a one-out solo home run to give the Wildcats an early lead, and then the teams each exchanged runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Dickinson tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring double play after a Cooper single and an error put runners on the corners with no outs. Clear Creek re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on Isaac Lopez’s two-out double that scored Moran (leadoff double).
In the fifth inning, the Gators tied it back up on a one-out, bases-loaded sac bunt laid down by Cooper, but the Wildcats grabbed the lead right back when a two-out single hit by Matthew Juarez was followed by an error.
In his complete game win on the mound, Ingram held Clear Creek to just four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson (3-1 in district) will make the short trip to Clear Falls (1-3), while Clear Creek (1-3) will be at Alvin (1-1).
Clear Falls 5, Clear Brook 2
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls used a big fifth inning to score all five of its runs, and the Knights to split the district series against Clear Brook with a win Friday.
On the first pitch, Tanner Blackwell connected on a line-drive single to start the bottom of the inning for the Knights.
After Dylan Ivy worked a one-out walk, Langston White smoked a two-RBI triple and then scored on a Nick Mueller run-scoring groundout. With two outs, Kaiden Beaty delivered the exclamation mark with a two-run homer to center field.
Clear Brook was able to respond with two runs in the sixth thanks to a two-out rally that started with a Anthony Benavides single and a Sebastian Pichardo walk.
Both runners moved up a base on a passed ball setting up Jacob Martinez’s two-run single.
Clear Falls then went to the bullpen as Colton Gans retired all four batters he faced, including striking out the last two Wolverines for the save.
Cooper Timmons pitched 5.1 innings of four-hit ball, allowing two runs, two walks, and striking out five in the win.
Beaty and Blackwell each had two hits for the Knights. Martinez also had two hits for Clear Brook.
The Knights (1-3) will have a big test when they start their district series at home against Dickinson (3-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 6, Texas City 4
CROSBY
Despite a late comeback attempt, Texas City could not overcome four costly errors and allowing five free base runners (three walks and two hit batters) that aided Crosby to score six early runs.
A dropped third strike allowing Luke Watson to reach with one out in the sixth inning started six straight Sting batters reaching.
Jackson Wray then smoked a first-pitch run-scoring double to center, and Tyler Stanley walked.
Another RBI double by Jacob Day was followed by a Jonathan Valdez walk to load the bases.
The next two runs came courtesy of a hit by a pitch (Austin Montalbano) and a Dylan Kimsey RBI groundout.
After Conor Higgs was walked to load the bases again, Crosby pitching was able to retire the final four batters to hold onto the win.
Wray led the Stings with two hits.
Texas City (1-3 in District 22-5A) has a tough home matchup against Santa Fe (3-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: The scheduled game between Santa Fe and Goose Creek Memorial at Santa Fe has been postponed until Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.