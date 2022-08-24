Live video coverage of Galveston County high school football games will be featured beginning Friday on The Daily News’ website in partnership with La Marque-based Clear Life Media, with 11 weekly gridiron contests being webcast as the Game of the Week.

The webcast will be carried live, for free, on both galvnews.com and clearlifemedia.com.

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Outstanding!!!! GDN had this setup years ago and it went over big...biG ...BIG....BIGGGGGGGG TIMEEEEE!!!! I look forward go it!!

