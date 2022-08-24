Live video coverage of Galveston County high school football games will be featured beginning Friday on The Daily News’ website in partnership with La Marque-based Clear Life Media, with 11 weekly gridiron contests being webcast as the Game of the Week.
During the season, the webcast will highlight Texas City, Ball High, La Marque, Hitchcock and Santa Fe games.
“We’re very happy to help provide this exciting new content to Daily News readers through this partnership with Clear Life Media,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “A high-quality, live video broadcast, which we expect these to be, is the next best thing to being in the bleachers.
“And we thank the local sponsors who make it possible to air these games for free.”
The broadcast will include a pre-show, interviews with players and coaches, and will highlight local students, teachers and clubs and organizations. The game broadcast will feature multiple camera angles, a professional announcing team, videos, graphics and more.
“Our goal is to highlight not just the football game, but the entire education system, from band to student council and more,” Curt Casper with Clear Life Media said. “Our education is important, and I’m excited to shine a light on all the amazing programs that involve our students.”
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Week 1: La Marque at Ball High School — 7 p.m. Friday
Week 2: Ball High at Texas City — Sept. 2
Week 3: Hitchcock at La Marque — Sept. 8
Week 4: Houston Wheatley at Hitchcock — Sept. 16
Week 5: Galena Park at Texas City — Sept. 23
Week 6: Sharpstown at Ball High — Sept. 30
Week 7: Nederland at Santa Fe — Oct. 7
Week 7.5: Ball High at Houston Austin — Oct. 8
Week 8: Fort Bend Marshall at Texas City — Oct. 14
Week 9: Hempstead at Hitchcock — Oct. 21
Week 10: Santa Fe at Texas City — Oct. 28
Week 11: Fort Bend Willowridge at Santa Fe — Nov. 4
