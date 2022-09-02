The Santa Fe Indians kept up their successful start to the 2022 season with a nice road win Friday night over the Vidor Pirates.
After an 0-10 2021 season, the new coaching regime under first-year head coach Blake Ryder has the Indians at 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
Statistics for the game weren’t immediately available.
Santa Fe will look to push its record to 3-0 next week when the Indians face Pasadena Sam Rayburn at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0
LEAGUE CITY
After a tough season opener last week, the Bay Area Christian Broncos picked up their first win of the season — and the first win for new head coach Carey Sink — in a rout of KIPP Generations at home Friday night.
The Broncos took care of business early with three touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second giving them a commanding 49-0 halftime lead.
Seven different players scored Bay Area Christian’s eight rushing touchdowns in the game — Scott Farine (two), Elias Nelson, Blake Spruce, Noah Nelson, Noah Box, Corban Whittington and Noah Pike.
Farine finished as the Broncos’ leading rusher with 129 of the team’s 411 total rushing yards. The Broncos also got a pass TD from Austin Ariens (5-for-6, 58 yards) to Luke Moses.
Bay Area Christian (1-1) returns to action 7 p.m. next Friday back at home against Danbury.
