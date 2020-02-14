Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE
Clear Falls 66, Clear Springs 58
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 64, Ball High 58
GALVESTON
A strong second half led Goose Creek Memorial to a road win over the Ball High Tors on Friday to stay alive in the playoff race.
Ball High was led by Terry Webb (15 points), Tyler Polzin (nine points) and Nehemiah Noel (eight points, six rebounds).
The Tors (9-4 in District 22-5A) end the regular season with a key matchup 7 p.m. Tuesday at rival Texas City (11-2).
Friendswood 61, Baytown Lee 58
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs put themselves one win away from clinching a playoff berth with a close win at home Friday over Lee.
Leading Friendswood were Hudson Bockart (16 points) and Gracen McGregor (11 points).
The Mustangs (7-6 in District 22-5A) will control their own playoff destiny in their regular season finale 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial (6-7).
Other scores:
Crosby 82, Santa Fe 55
Galena Park 51, Texas City 44
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 81, Bay City 59
BAY CITY
The La Marque Cougars overwhelmed Bay City early in their game Friday night and held on for the victory.
Top performances from the Cougars came from Edward Robinson (31 points), Jordan Ivy-Curry (20 points), Willie Johns (13 points) and Kevin Boone (12 points).
La Marque (7-0 in District 24-4A) will look to wrap up the regular season with a spotless district record 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Columbia (4-3).
