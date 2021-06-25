2021 All-Galveston County softball teams
FIRST TEAM
P- Emma Strood, Clear Springs
P- Sidne Peters, Santa Fe
C- Tavery Ortiz, Texas City
IF- Patricia Yarotsky, Friendswood
IF- Mya Holmes, Texas City
IF- Reese Reyna, Santa Fe
IF- Demi Elder, Clear Springs
OF- Kayden Henry, Dickinson
OF- Ciara Trahan, Santa Fe
OF- Makenna Mitchell, Santa Fe
UT- Janelle Wilson, Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
P- Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood
P- Amanda Pollock, Bay Area Christian
C- Jerzie Pelham, Dickinson
IF- Caylynn Esparza, Friendswood
IF- Ryleigh Mata, Santa Fe
IF- Madison Carr, Texas City
IF- Emily Garcia, Dickinson
OF- Rylie Bouvier, Santa Fe
OF- Emma King, Clear Springs
OF- Amiah Burgess, Clear Creek
UT- Anna Soles, Clear Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
P- Isabella Rodriguez, Clear Creek
C- Kelly Baker, Clear Springs
C- Emma Iles, Bay Area Christian
IF- Kylie Denaro, Clear Falls
IF- Claire Pollack, Clear Springs
IF- Ashley Walker, Clear Springs
IF- Ashley Nickerson, Santa Fe
IF- Ariana Rodriguez, Ball High
IF- Gracie Ramibin, Bay Area Christian
OF- Baileigh Burtis, Friendswood
DP- Lauren Adams, Friendswood
DP- Alyssa Littles, Dickinson
UT- Abby McEntire, Clear Falls
