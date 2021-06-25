2021 All-Galveston County softball teams

FIRST TEAM

P- Emma Strood, Clear Springs

P- Sidne Peters, Santa Fe

C- Tavery Ortiz, Texas City

IF- Patricia Yarotsky, Friendswood

IF- Mya Holmes, Texas City

IF- Reese Reyna, Santa Fe

IF- Demi Elder, Clear Springs

OF- Kayden Henry, Dickinson

OF- Ciara Trahan, Santa Fe

OF- Makenna Mitchell, Santa Fe

UT- Janelle Wilson, Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

P- Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood

P- Amanda Pollock, Bay Area Christian

C- Jerzie Pelham, Dickinson

IF- Caylynn Esparza, Friendswood

IF- Ryleigh Mata, Santa Fe

IF- Madison Carr, Texas City

IF- Emily Garcia, Dickinson

OF- Rylie Bouvier, Santa Fe

OF- Emma King, Clear Springs

OF- Amiah Burgess, Clear Creek

UT- Anna Soles, Clear Springs

HONORABLE MENTION

P- Isabella Rodriguez, Clear Creek

C- Kelly Baker, Clear Springs

C- Emma Iles, Bay Area Christian

IF- Kylie Denaro, Clear Falls

IF- Claire Pollack, Clear Springs

IF- Ashley Walker, Clear Springs

IF- Ashley Nickerson, Santa Fe

IF- Ariana Rodriguez, Ball High

IF- Gracie Ramibin, Bay Area Christian

OF- Baileigh Burtis, Friendswood

DP- Lauren Adams, Friendswood

DP- Alyssa Littles, Dickinson

UT- Abby McEntire, Clear Falls

