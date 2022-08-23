Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Rosenberg Terry 0
ROSENBERG
The Ball High Lady Tors picked up a nice bounce-back win on the road Tuesday night with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of B.F. Terry.
Chloe Stein loaded up 16 assists and three aces. Charli Dean led offensively with six kills, while Ella Sullivan and Sterling Lindamood added four kills apiece. Bella Gavin led defensively with 12 digs.
Ball High returns to the court Thursday in the Stafford Tournament.
Deer Park 3, Clear Creek 1
DEER PARK
Going up against a strong Deer Park team on the road Tuesday night, the Clear Creek Wildcats fell in four sets by the scores of 25-19, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-21.
Top performers for the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (20 kills), Addie Hodges (10 kills), Melody Herrin (five blocks), Mia Sauers (23 digs), Brynn Weber (17 digs), McKinley Cole (21 assists, 12 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (20 assists).
Clear Creek will be back in action 6 p.m. Friday at home against College Station.
Friendswood 3, Pearland 1
PEARLAND
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs picked up a quality win on the road Tuesday night against an always tough Pearland team with a 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 27-25 victory.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Sydney Gibson (15 kills, 10 digs), Kaitlyn Gotsch (11 kills, four blocks), Isabella Thompson (five blocks), Cierra Pesak (23 digs), Megan Hubbard (36 assists) and Meghan Donoughue (15 assists, 11 digs, eight kills, three aces).
Up next for Friendswood will be the three-day VolleyPalooza tournament in Austin, which begins Thursday.
Other scores:
Alvin 3, Dickinson 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17)
Texas City 3, Iowa Colony 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-12)
West Columbia 3, Hitchcock 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-22)
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
