Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Ball High 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs blanked the Ball High Lady Tors at home Tuesday to remain perfect in district play.
Emma Saldana’s hat trick led the way for the Lady Mustangs, and the other goal was scored by Victoria Davis. Recording assists were Cameryn Peter and Lindsey Hudson.
Friendswood (11-0 in District 22-5A) will next face Crosby on the road 7:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
Crosby 4, Texas City 2
Editor’s note 1: District 24-6A teams were off Tuesday and resume play Thursday.
Editor’s note 2: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
