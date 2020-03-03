Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer

GIRLS

DISTRICT 22-5A

Friendswood 4, Ball High 0

FRIENDSWOOD

The Friendswood Lady Mustangs blanked the Ball High Lady Tors at home Tuesday to remain perfect in district play.

Emma Saldana’s hat trick led the way for the Lady Mustangs, and the other goal was scored by Victoria Davis. Recording assists were Cameryn Peter and Lindsey Hudson.

Friendswood (11-0 in District 22-5A) will next face Crosby on the road 7:30 p.m. Friday.

BOYS

DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Friendswood 3, Ball High 0

Crosby 4, Texas City 2

Editor’s note 1: District 24-6A teams were off Tuesday and resume play Thursday.

Editor’s note 2: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

