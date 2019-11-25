Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

GIRLS NON-DISTRICT

Clear Springs 53, North Shore 39

LEAGUE CITY

The Clear Springs Chargers started strong and finished strong to win Monday’s home game over North Shore.

Clear Springs jumped out to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, and pushed that lead to 27-14 at the halftime break. North Shore managed to nibble the Chargers’ lead down to 39-29 at the end of the third quarter, but Clear Springs out-paced the Lady Mustangs, 14-10, in the fourth quarter to finish off the game.

Kylie Minter led a balanced scoring effort for Clear Springs with 12 points. Jermia Green added nine points, while Kylenn Tolopka and Kenna Gibson scored eight points apiece.

The Chargers will be back at home 1 p.m. Tuesday against Houston Westside.

Lumberton 45, Texas City 44

TEXAS CITY

A big third quarter from Lumberton was too much for Texas City to come back from, as the Lady Stings fell at home Monday.

Texas City started the game well, leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime, but Lumberton exploded for 17 points in the third quarter to take a 37-32 lead into the final frame.

Tahjea Smith poured in 27 points for the Lady Stings, and Jade Guice corralled a team-best 12 rebounds.

Texas City will look to bounce back 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against Beaumont United.

Clear Falls 52, Richmond George Ranch 50 (OT)

RICHMOND

In a potential bi-district playoff preview, the Clear Falls Knights edged George Ranch in a nail-biter on the road Monday.

Leading the Knights to victory were Josephine Adegbite with 13 points, and Alexis Clayborne and Lauryn Small with 10 points apiece.

Clear Falls will look to ride the momentum of its exciting win into Tuesday’s 1 p.m. game at home against Manvel.

BOYS NON-DISTRICT

Dayton 46, O'Connell 45

DAYTON

Victims of a potential scorebook discrepancy that saw one point not counted for them, the O'Connell Buccaneers came up just short in their attempt to topple a UIL Class 5A program in Dayton on Monday.

The Bucs pushed Dayton to its limit in a back-and-forth game that saw neither team hold a lead of more than five points.

Leading O'Connell were Raphfel Moss Jr. with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Khristian Johnson with 12 points, Christian Quinn with eight points, and Khristopher Johnson with seven points.

O'Connell will be right back at it with a 3 p.m. home game Tuesday against Onalaska.

Scores:

Clear Falls 55, Friendswood 53

Pasadena Sam Rayburn 63, Santa Fe 40

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

