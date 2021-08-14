PEARLAND
The Clear Springs Chargers capped a program-best performance at the prestigious John Turner Classic tournament, hosted by Pearland ISD, with a run to the bronze medal match Saturday at Dawson High School.
While San Antonio Christian ultimately prevailed by the scores of 25-13, 21-25, 25-21 to give Clear Springs a still respectable fourth-place finish in the tournament, the Chargers’ start to the season has been a pleasant surprise for head coach Shannon McClellen.
“I’m super proud of what we accomplished; I’m super proud of where we are right now this early in the season,” McClellen said.
After stumbling in the opening set against Cornerstone Christian, the Chargers jumped out to a 4-0 lead — powered by three consecutive kills by Arion Keeton — and led the second set wire-to-wire. Cornerstone Christian narrowed the gap, but back-to-back kills from Ashley Richardson and Grace King closed out the second set.
King had 15 kills, Tali Lew had 11 digs, and Morgen Durgens had 21 assists to lead Clear Springs in the match.
King and Lew were earned all-tournament team honors.
The Chargers began their Saturday with a morning gold bracket quarterfinal victory over Austin Westlake, recording a 25-23, 25-17 sweep.
In that match, Clear Springs came back from a 9-12 deficit in the first set with a 5-1 run to set up a back-and-forth finish to the set. Trailing 18-19, the Chargers got a nice 3-0 burst courtesy of kills from Minzi Gray, King and Keeton, and a Keeton kill accounted for set point.
Clear Springs jumped out to an 8-2 lead — highlighted by two kills, a block and consecutive aces from Kaitlyn Johnson — and never trailed in the second set. Keeton put the match to rest with her team-best eighth kill.
Johnson finished with five blocks, Lew had 12 digs, and Durgens logged 11 digs and nine assists.
In the gold bracket semifinals against Fort Bend Ridge Point, Clear Springs fell behind early with too many self-inflicted mistakes in the first and third sets, as the Lady Panthers scored a 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 win.
“We got a little tired and made some errors we don’t normally make, but it’s something to build off of,” McClellen said.
In a match that immediately followed their win over Westlake, the second set was the shining spot for the Chargers. The highlight of that frame was an 8-0 run (capped by three straight aces from Durgens) that gave Clear Springs an 18-9 lead.
Leading the Chargers in that match were King (10 kills), Keeton (nine kills), Carissa Young (eight kills), Durgens (19 assists), Ashley Richardson (16 assists) and Lew (13 digs).
Clear Springs went 6-0 in the first two rounds of the Pearland tournament Thursday and Friday with wins over Magnolia (25-11, 25-22), Richmond Foster (25-11, 25-21), San Antonio Reagan (20-25, 25-21, 25-17), Alvin (25-20, 25-21), Montgomery (25-10, 25-19) and Richmond George Ranch (27-25, 20-25, 25-18).
“The support (the players) are giving each other on and off the court is super important, and if we can continue that with what we’ve started this early in the season, it’s just going to build our bond stronger and make us better,” McClellen said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.