Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 59, Alvin 35
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers halted a two-game losing skid to record their first district victory of the young season with an emphatic win over Alvin at home Friday night.
Clear Springs clamped down on defense in the first and fourth quarters — winning those periods by the scores of 16-6 and 12-3, respectively — to secure the win.
Garrett Rooker led a steady effort for the Chargers with 18 points. Allen Singleton and Seth Staats each recorded nine points, and Noah Van Chau added eight points.
Clear Springs (1-2 in District 24-6A) will look to even up its district record 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (2-0).
Other score:
Clear Lake 64, Clear Falls 62
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 22-5A
Crosby 47, Ball High 41
CROSBY
The Ball High Tors dropped their first district game of the season, as a strong second half secured a home win for Crosby on Friday.
The teams entered the halftime break tied at 19-19, but Crosby was able to seize momentum in the final two quarters of the game.
Tyler Polzin scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the second quarter to give the Tors a spark in the first half. Other key contributors for Ball High were Terry Webb (nine points, nine rebounds) and Nehemiah Noel (seven points, four rebounds).
The Tors (2-1 in District 22-5A) will try to shake off the loss when they return to district action 7 p.m. Friday at Friendswood (2-1).
Friendswood 50, Galena Park 40
GALENA PARK
The Friendswood Mustangs took care of business on the road Friday to top Galena Park for their second straight district win.
Gracen McGregor led the Mustangs with 14 points, followed closely by Savion Skeete with 12 points. Troy Barnes chipped in nine points.
Up next, Friendswood (2-1 in District 22-5A) returns to its home court for a key matchup 7 p.m. Tuesday against Ball High (2-1).
Texas City 75, Goose Creek Memorial 54
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings had a huge second quarter that fueled a decisive win Friday at home against Goose Creek Memorial.
After winning the first quarter, 16-13, the Stings ballooned that lead to 37-21 by the halftime break, and continued to hold GCM at bay in the second half.
Caden McKenzie had 22 points — including six made 3-pointers — to lead Texas City. Jacolby Belle added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Leon Joubert III had six assists and three steals to go along with five points.
The win sets up a first place showdown 7 p.m. Tuesday when Texas City (3-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Crosby (3-0).
Other score:
Baytown Lee 60, Santa Fe 44
