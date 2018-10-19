Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Falls 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a highly impressive win on the road Friday, sweeping the Clear Falls Knights by the scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21.
Leading the Wildcats to victory were Allie Garland (15 kills, four blocks), Miranda Phelps (15 digs), Sydney Chauvin (11 digs), Spencer Plato (40 assists) and Briana Zamora (three aces).
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Clear Creek (8-3 in district) will have a chance to tie Clear Falls (9-3) for runner-up in the standings when the Wildcats close out the regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Springs (11-0). Done with 24-6A play, the Knights have a non-district match 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Katy Seven Lakes.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 1
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors had one of their better matches of the season at home Friday, but it wasn’t enough to top Goose Creek Memorial, which won by the scores of 25-21, 29-27, 20-25 and 25-23.
Nicole Springer led the Ball High attack with 10 kills, followed by Lexie LaForte and Logan Kelly with nine apiece, and Mia Flores with seven. Kelly, Morgan Chaljub and Sara Gabriel each racked up 11 digs, while Tori Mallard had four blocks. Caroline Baze had 25 assists, and Jaelyn Williams had 20.
The Lady Tors (4-9 in district) end their season at home with senior night against Texas City (6-7) 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs clinched an outright district championship by making short work of Lee on the road Friday, logging a 25-5, 25-10, 25-14 win.
Leaders for Friendswood were Makensy Manbeck (11 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (seven kills, five digs) and Tori Weatherley (28 assists, four aces).
The Lady Mustangs (13-0 in district) will look to make it an undefeated district championship season when they host Goose Creek Memorial (8-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 3, Crosby 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians continued to take care of business in district play at home Friday, sweeping playoff-bound Crosby by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-23.
Santa Fe’s attack was led by Cassi Cruz with nine kills and Jillian Gibbs with eight. Leading the defense were Freedom Stephenson with 15 digs and Teresa Garza with five blocks. Setting up the attack were Kassidy Taves with 18 assists and Elena Dondonay with 14.
The Lady Indians (11-2 in district) wrap up their regular season 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Galena Park (0-13) before shifting into playoff mode the following week.
Texas City 3, Galena Park 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings made quick work of Galena Park ahead of their homecoming with a 25-14, 25-8, 25-6 sweep.
Standouts for Texas City included Haley James (seven kills), Tahjea Smith (six kills), Sydney Osteen (12 assists), Jennifer Herrera (10 assists), Macee Medina (10 digs) and Ashlynn Lewis (three blocks).
The Lady Stings (6-7 in district) look to close out their season on a positive note 6:30 pm. Tuesday at Ball High (4-9).
Bye: Dickinson
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
