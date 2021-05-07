AUSTIN
Friendswood came out strong Friday as the Mustangs had two athletes earn silver medals in the boys discus and the boys high jump at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
Friendswood sophomore Albert Orta earned silver in the boys discus. He finished in second place with a 176 feet, 10 inches and eight points. First place Montogomery Lake Creek’s Chance Niesner finished 176 feet, 10 inches with 10 points.
Friendswood senior Patrick Elizondo claimed silver medal in the boys high jump. Elizondo cleared 6 feet, 6 inches for eight points. Marble Falls’ Kason O’Riley took home first place after clearing 7-0.
While those two athletes came away with medals for Galveston County schools Friday, the Mustangs and the Texas City Stings each had one sixth-place finisher.
Mustang senior Brynna Halata took sixth place in the girls pole vault with 11 feet, 6 inches. McKinney North’s Alexandra Harber took home the gold medal with 13 feet, 0 inches.
The Stings’ sophomore Kenyon Parker raced to a sixth place finish in the boys 300-meter hurdle. Parker timed in at 38.25 seconds. Mesquite Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood clocked in at 36.71 seconds to win first place.
Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Clear Falls and Dickinson will have their athletes compete in the UIL State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
