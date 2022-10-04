Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 1
LEAGUE CITY
Undeterred after dropping the opening set, the Clear Creek Wildcats closed out their home match Tuesday against Brazoswood in strong fashion with a 23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 win.
Leading the Wildcats were Stratton Sneed (21 kills, four blocks), Olivia Jones (16 kills), Melody Herrin (12 kills, six blocks), Mia Sauers (28 digs), Brynn Weber (15 digs), McKinley Cole (27 assists, 13 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (19 assists, 11 digs).
Next up for Clear Creek (6-1 in District 24-6A) is a rivalry match 4:15 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (2-4).
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers’ unblemished run through district play continued in their second-half opener as they topped the Dickinson Lady Gators on the road Tuesday by the scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17.
Player statistics for the Chargers weren’t immediately available.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Samantha Loyd (10 kills), Keely Anderson (14 assists, eight digs), Skylar Westhoff (12 assists) and Addison Stanley (19 digs).
Clear Springs (7-0 in District 24-6A) will next be at home 6 p.m. Friday for a key match against Clear Falls (4-3). Dickinson (2-5) has a district bye Friday, and returns to action 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Falls.
Clear Falls 3, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights took care of business on their home floor Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Clear Brook.
The Knights were led by Haylee Wright (10 kills), Brittney Daphnis (nine kills, three blocks), Jordyn Scribner (eight kills, two aces), Keira Jones (four aces), Emiyah Farmer (three blocks), Capri Strombach (19 digs) and Brianna Dunn (30 assists, 10 digs, two aces).
Clear Falls (4-3 in District 24-6A) will look to play spoiler to Clear Springs’ (7-0) unbeaten district run in its next match, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs had a successful trip to the island Tuesday night with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Ball High Lady Tors.
Leading Friendswood were Nadi’Ya Shelby (eight kills, three blocks), Sydney Gibson (six kills, two aces), Isabella Thompson (seven blocks), Kaitlyn Gotsch (four blocks), Cierra Pesak (12 digs, two aces) and Caroline Adams (18 assists).
Ball High's player statistics weren't immediately available.
Both teams are back on the court Friday. Friendswood (6-1 in District 18-5A) hosts Angleton (1-5) at 6:30 p.m., while Ball High (2-4) makes the trip to Santa Fe (4-3) for a 4:30 p.m. match.
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Danbury 3, Hitchcock 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-19)
