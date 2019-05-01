PEARLAND
The Dickinson Gators pounced on the Pearland Dawson Eagles early and rode the solid pitching of Guy Garibay to cruise to a 7-1 win Wednesday in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School.
A five-run top of the first inning for Dickinson’s offense gave Garibay all the run support he would need and then some.
Landon Roque led off the game with a walk, and then Garibay helped his own cause by belting an RBI triple. An RBI grounder from Daniel Bell got Garibay home, and after Nathan Ingram was hit by a pitch and Korey Cooper doubled, Miguel Ortiz laced a two-run double for a 4-0 lead. Following a groundout, Lino Nunez drove in one more run with an RBI single.
In the top of the second, Roque was hit by a pitch, and then Garibay drove him all the way home with an RBI double.
Dawson got its only run of the game in the bottom of the third when Carter Ostrom hit a leadoff double, tagged up and reached third base on a fly out, and then scored on an error.
Dickinson answered back with a run in the top of the fifth when Ingram led off with a walk, stole second base with two outs, and then crossed home on an RBI double clubbed by Ethan Payne.
Garibay was the star of the show, overall, for the Gators. He went 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits, two RBIs and a run scored at the plate. In the win on the mound, Garibay scattered six hits over six innings with six strikeouts, no walks and one unearned run.
Connor Greer struck out one and walked one in pitching a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game.
The Gators will try to sweep the bi-district series on their home field 7 p.m. Thursday.
