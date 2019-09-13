Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 3, Clear Creek 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats battled, but could not overcome district favorite Clear Brook in the 24-6A opener, falling by the scores of 25-20, 25-27, 25-18 and 25-22 on Friday night on the road.
Clear Creek was led in the match by Madison Cole (13 kills), Raeghan Thompson (12 kills, three blocks), Sydney Chauvin (eight kills, five aces), Aaliyah Ellis (four blocks), Mia Sauers (three aces), Briana Zamora (14 digs) and Spencer Plato (32 assists).
The Wildcats (0-1 in district look to rebound 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dickinson (0-1).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians got their district campaign off on the right foot with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win at home over the Ball High Lady Tors on Friday night
Leading Santa Fe were Cassi Cruz (seven kills), Rachael Douglas (six kills, 10 digs), Kassidy Taves (six kills, nine assists), Freedom Stephenson (20 digs, two aces), Shelby Freudensprung (16 digs, two aces) and Elena Dondonay (12 assists).
For Ball High, Maggie Farmer, Maddie McDaniel and Logan Kelly had three kills each, and Chrissy Leblanc had two blocks. Sara Gabriel led the defense with 25 digs, and Caroline Baze had seven assists and three aces.
Both teams return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Indians (1-0 in district) are back in action for a huge district matchup at Friendswood (1-0), and the Lady Tors (0-1) hosts Galena Park (0-1).
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded a quality win in their district opener, sweeping Texas City on the road by the scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22 on Friday night.
Leaders for the Lady Mustangs were Makensy Manbeck (19 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (12 kills, 10 digs), Gillian Smith (12 digs) and Tori Weatherley (45 assists, 10 digs).
On the Lady Stings’ side, it was Ashlynn Lewis (nine kills, four blocks), Macee Medina (13 digs), Haley James (12 digs), Jayla Diaz-Medina (11 assists) and Lexi Colon (10 assists).
Each side is back at it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (1-0 in district) hosts Santa Fe (1-0), and Texas City hits the road for a match against Baytown Lee (0-1).
Other scores:
Clear Lake 3, Dickinson 2 (25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11)
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 2 (scores not immediately available)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
