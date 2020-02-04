Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 81, Clear Brook 63
DICKINSON
Behind the hot hand of standout Tramon Mark, the Dickinson Gators had a strong first half and held Clear Brook at bay in the second half to earn the win at home Tuesday.
Mark totaled 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting — including a 6-for-8 clip from 3-point range — to lead the Gators. Mark also pulled down six rebounds.
Also turning in top performances for Dickinson were Marcus Williams (21 points, nine assists, five rebounds, five steals), Jabari Miller (11 points, seven rebounds) and Patrick Williams (seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks).
After a bye Friday, the Gators (9-0 in District 24-6A) are back in action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Alvin (0-9).
Other score:
Clear Springs 45, Alvin 41
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 67, Goose Creek Memorial 39
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Stings set the stage for a district championship showdown by hammering Goose Creek Memorial on the road Tuesday.
Leading the Stings were Caden McKenzie (18 points), Tre’von Mack (11 points) and Leon Joubert III (10 points).
Texas City (9-1 in District 22-5A) will next have a huge game 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby (10-0).
Other scores:
Galena Park 72, Friendswood 69 (OT)
Baytown Lee 68, Santa Fe 37
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 71, Sweeny 52
SWEENY
The La Marque Cougars had a strong start to each half to carry the day in their win Tuesday at Sweeny.
La Marque dominated the first quarter, winning the period 14-1, but Sweeny managed to trim the lead to 26-18 at halftime. The Cougars were undeterred though, pushing their lead to 53-25 heading into the final period.
Jordan Ivy-Curry continued his high-scoring streak with 39 points. Edward Robinson chipped in 11 points, and Willie Johns tallied 10 points.
La Marque (5-0 in District 24-4A) continues its march toward an undefeated district title when they host Brazosport (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 92, Tidehaven 30
TIDEHAVEN
The Hitchcock Bulldogs overwhelmed Tidehaven in a road contest Tuesday.
Top performances for the Bulldogs were turned in by Joseph Hunt (20 points, nine rebounds), Dylan Zeigler (18 points, four steals), A’Aderius Blanks (16 points, five rebounds) and Jayce Snyder (11 points, three steals).
Hitchcock (8-1 in District 24-3A) will be back on the hardwood 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against East Bernard.
TAPPS
O’Connell 87, Houston Briarwood 42
HOUSTON
With a huge matchup looming, the O’Connell Buccaneers did now fall into the proverbial trap game, taking care of business on the road Tuesday against Briarwood.
Chris Horton (20 points), Kristopher Johnson (17 points), Khristian Johnson (11 points), Christian Quinn (10 points), Mike Pacheco (eight points), Raphfel Moss (six points) and Cullen Doyle (six points) led O’Connell.
The Bucs (7-2 in district) will next host Huntsville Alpha Omega in a matchup of the No. 2- and No. 1-state-ranked, respectively, TAPPS Class 2A teams 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.