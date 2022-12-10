GALVESTON
The hosting O’Connell Buccaneers flexed a solid defense, strong rebounding and playmaking depth to secure a 64-31 win over the Flower Mound Coram Deo Lions in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Saturday night.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 11:18 pm
The hosting O'Connell Buccaneers flexed a solid defense, strong rebounding and playmaking depth to secure a 64-31 win over the Flower Mound Coram Deo Lions in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Saturday night.
“Defense was definitely the key,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said, adding that he felt the team made big strides in building team chemistry in the game. “We played some good defense tonight — probably the best complete game of defense I’ve seen us play thus far.”
O’Connell jumped out to a 6-0 lead courtesy of consecutive 3-pointers from Khristopher Johnson and Lonndon Beal, and never trailed in Saturday’s contest. A long and hard-nosed Coram Deo team kept the game close early, though, trailing just 12-9 through one quarter of play.
Ahead 20-16 in the second quarter, the Bucs began to distance themselves from the Lions by closing out the first half on an 11-2 run capped by an and-1 converted by Braylyn Johnigan.
O’Connell clamped down on defense in the third quarter to really start to put the game away, building a 37-18 lead by the time Coram Deo scored its first bucket of the period, which didn’t come until more than midway through the third.
A 13-3 run to end the third frame saw the Bucs take a commanding 50-23 lead into the final period, and the rest of the game was a foregone conclusion from there.
Khristian Johnson, who along with twin brother Khristopher earned all-tournament honors, led a balanced O’Connell effort with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Johnigan added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Nic Alexander chipped in 13 points and five boards. Khristopher Johnson pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Overall, the Bucs out-rebounded the taller Lions team a dominating 47-26.
“I’m glad to see that we handled their size very well,” Martin said. “We had to focus on boxing out and rebounding and not giving them too many second-chance opportunities.”
In its semifinal game Friday, O’Connell made quick work of Victoria Faith with an 80-20 win. Pretty much the entire Bucs roster got in on the scoring action in that one, led by Daniel Kline’s 16 points.
O’Connell opened the tournament Thursday with a 66-35 win over Houston Yes Prep East End. Leading the Bucs there were Alexander (19 points, nine rebounds), Khristian Johnson (15 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals), Khristopher Johnson (12 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Nic Gonzalez (10 points).
Next up for O’Connell is its district opener — and rematch of last season’s TAPPS Class 2A state semifinals — against Houston Grace Christian at home 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve got some talented guys, and I think we’re just now starting to scratch the surface,” Martin said. “If we continue to jell, I think we’re going to be just fine going down the stretch.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
