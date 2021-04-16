Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 4, Clear Brook 3 (8 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers got a scare, but kept their undefeated season intact with an extra-inning win Friday night at Clear Brook.
Claire Pollack’s RBI sac fly in the top of the eighth inning provided the game-winning run, as the Chargers finished the regular season at 23-0 overall and 12-0 in district play.
Ashley Walker led off the top of the eighth with a single, advanced to second base on a groundout, reached third on an error, and then scored on Pollack’s RBI sac fly.
Clear Springs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on a Kelly Baker two-run home run, and went ahead 3-0 in the top of the third on an RBI triple in the top of the third on an Emma King RBI triple. But, the Wolverines knotted the score 3-3 with a three-run bottom of the third.
Emma Strood (eight innings, four hits, three earned runs, three walks, 11 strikeouts) picked up a gritty win in the circle.
The Chargers have a week off to prepare for the playoffs, which begin the last weekend in April.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 8, Goose Creek Memorial 0
SANTA FE
Behind another strong performance from ace pitcher Sidne Peters, the Santa Fe Lady Indians handled business at home Friday night against Goose Creek Memorial.
Santa Fe scored a run in the bottom of the first inning when Ciara Trahan led off with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Makenna Mitchell’s RBI sac fly, and then began to take the game over courtesy of Ashley Nickerson’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Trahan led off with a walk in the bottom of the fifth, swiped two bags and scored on an error, and the Lady Indians capped off their scoring in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run from Nickerson and an RBI triple from Ryleigh Mata.
Peters tossed all seven shutout innings, surrendered just two hits and a walk, and struck out 13 batters.
Santa Fe (14-1 in district) will look to wrap up an outright 22-5A championship season 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte.
Editor’s note: Some of Friday’s scheduled games were postponed because of inclement weather concerns.
