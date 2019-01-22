Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 56, Santa Fe 52
SANTA FE
A big run in the first half helped the Ball High Tors fend off a game Santa Fe Indians squad Tuesday night.
Santa Fe got out to a 13-5 lead early in the game, but Ball High out-paced the Indians on a 23-6 run to take a 28-19 lead into the halftime break. Still ahead by nine points after a low-scoring third quarter, the Tors managed to put up enough points in a high-scoring fourth quarter — which the Indians won, 24-19 — to come away with the victory.
Giovanni Janke led the charge for Ball High’s offense with 14 points, eight of those points coming in the fourth quarter. Tyler Polzin had a double-digit scoring performance with 11 points, while Darion Henry (eight points, six rebounds) and Terry Webb (six points, nine rebounds) were the Tors’ other top performers.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Friday. Ball High (7-1 in district) hosts Galena Park (1-7), and Santa Fe (0-8) makes the short drive to Friendswood (5-3).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 76, Clear Falls 57
LEAGUE CITY
The league-leading Dickinson Gators took care of business on the road Tuesday night, toppling the Clear Falls Knights.
The trio of Deuce Guidry (24 points), Jabari Miller (20 points) and Tramon Mark (18 points, six rebounds, four assists) combined to score 62 of Dickinson’s total points. Jalen Wydermyer chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Both teams will be back at it 7 p.m. Friday. Dickinson (7-0 in district) hosts Clear Springs (3-4), and Clear Falls (1-6) will be at Alvin (0-7).
Other score:
Clear Creek 62, Alvin 38
TAPPS
O’Connell 66, Alvin Living Stones 39
ALVIN
In a non-district tuneup before embarking on the second half of league play, the O’Connell Buccaneers cruised to a big win over Living Stones on Tuesday.
Joseph Orrell racked up 22 points to lead the Bucs. Christian Quinn added 13 points, Chris Horton chipped in 11 points, and Charles Jones tallied eight points.
O’Connell is tentatively scheduled to return to district action 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Highlands Chinquapin.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 56, Santa Fe 36
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors got out to a huge lead and never really let the Santa Fe Lady Indians back in the game in their home win Tuesday night.
Ball High won each of the first two quarters by double digits (18-8, 14-3) to take a commanding 32-11 lead into the halftime break.
Ariana Smith had 24 points and Bebe Galloway racked up 16 points to lead the Lady Tors. Lexie LaForte chipped in eight points.
Katy Lackey led Santa Fe with 12 points.
Both teams return to the hardwood 7 p.m. Friday. Ball High (8-2 in district) travels to Galena Park (0-10), while Santa Fe (4-6) is at home against Friendswood (9-1).
Friendswood 60, Texas City 24
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs overwhelmed the Texas City Lady Stings early en route to a big win Tuesday night.
After winning the opening quarter, 19-4, Friendswood continued to swell its lead, and took a massive 40-10 advantage into the halftime break. The lead just ballooned more, as the third quarter ended with the Lady Mustangs ahead, 50-14.
Nicole Nash led Friendswood with 15 points, while Tahjea Smith was Texas City’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Both teams go back to work 7 p.m. Friday. The Lady Mustangs (9-1 in district) travel to Santa Fe (4-6), and the Lady Stings (3-7) host Baytown Lee (1-9).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 70, Clear Brook 48
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back in their win Tuesday at Clear Brook.
Clear Springs lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter, amassing a 26-8 lead heading into the second frame. The Chargers’ lead grew to 44-25 at halftime and 58-35 heading into the final period.
It was a balanced offensive attack for Clear Springs as McKenna Worrell (14 points), Blaise Blair (13 points, five rebounds), Jermia Green (13 points, seven assists, five steals) and Niyah Johnson (12 points) all hit double digits.
The Chargers (7-1 in district) return to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Dickinson (1-8).
Other scores:
Alvin 42, Clear Creek 40
Clear Falls 52, Dickinson 42
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 71, Boling 52
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
Editor’s note II: The originally scheduled O’Connell girls basketball game at Alvin Living Stones was cancelled due to lack of healthy players on Living Stones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.