Scores for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Texas City 64, Friendswood 45

Santa Fe 48, Baytown Lee 29

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque 95, Sweeny 34

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 60, East Bernard 37

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Santa Fe 51, Baytown Lee 47

Texas City at Friendswood (W), N/A

Ball High at La Porte (W), N/A

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque at Sweeny, N/A

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 59, East Bernard 49

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

