Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
Clear Lake 41, Ball High 38
HOUSTON
The Ball High Lady Tors closed the gap in the first half, but were unable to repeat that feat in the second half in a close loss at Clear Lake on Tuesday.
The Falcons won the opening quarter, 18-14, but the Lady Tors’ defense kicked into gear to help them take a 21-21 tie into the halftime break. Clear Lake was again able to build a four-point lead at 32-28 by the end of the third quarter, but this time, the Falcons were able to fend off Ball High for the win.
BB Galloway accounted for half of the Lady Tors’ scoring with 19 points. Ariana Smith added nine points.
The Lady Tors return to action in the Peggy Whitley Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek ISD from Thursday through Saturday.
Clear Springs 66, Alvin Shadow Creek 58
PEARLAND
Clear Springs used a strong second quarter to pick up a bounce-back victory on the road Tuesday night.
After an even first quarter, the Chargers outscored the Lady Sharks 25-10 to take a 36-21 lead into the halftime locker room.
Jermia Green had an all-around game for Clear Springs by tallying 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Niyah Johnson (seven rebounds) and Vianey Galvan each scored 11 points for the Chargers.
Clear Springs will next partake in the 61st Annual CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic.
Pool play is Thursday as the Chargers host Klein Oak (10:30 a.m.) and Bridgeland (3:30 p.m.) in Pool H.
Bracket play will commence on Friday and end on Saturday. All bracket play games are at Clear Creek.
(Nov. 5) Pasadena Dobie 69, Friendswood 66 (3 OT)
PASADENA
The Dobie Lady Longhorns were able to outlast the Friendswood Lady Mustangs in a triple-overtime marathon on Monday.
Ashlyn Mason logged a double-double for Friendswood with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
Next up, the Lady Mustangs travel to San Antonio to prove themselves in the Northside ISD Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Santa Fe 72, Christian Home School Academy 58
SANTA FE
The Lady Indians raced out to a nine-point first quarter lead and never looked back to snatch their second conservative win to start the season.
Santa Fe won every quarter by scoring 18 points, and led at halftime, 36-24.
Three Lady Indians scored in double figures: Caitlyn Garza (16 points), Shelby Walker (16 points), and Kylie Belcher (15 points)
Santa Fe will be looking to keep the good times rolling when the Lady Indians participate in the West Columbia Tournament that will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Hitchcock 57, Texas City 53
TEXAS CITY
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs started each half strong and managed to keep the rallying Texas City Lady Stings at bay each time for a win Tuesday on the road.
Hitchcock got out to a 12-6 lead through one quarter, but Texas City whittled the lead down to 27-25 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs built a 43-35 lead by the end of the third stanza, and held off the Lady Stings from battling all the way back in the final frame.
Chloe Countee led Hitchcock with 19 points, while Jimile Johnson added 15 points and Breanna Birdow had 14 points. Texas City got an excellent performance from Tahjea Smith with a game-best 25 points, and Kelsey Lattimore chipped in 10 points.
Coming next for Hitchcock is the West Columbia Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday. Texas City returns to action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Brazoswood.
Other scores:
Cy Springs 45, Clear Falls 36
Dickinson 78, Houston Westbury 6
Bay Area Christian 69, Westbury Christian 21
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.