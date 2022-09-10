SUGAR LAND
On a night when they really needed it, the Friendswood Mustangs defense stepped up in a major way to lead the team to a 27-7 win Saturday night in the the District 10-5A-I opener against Fort Bend Kempner at Mercer Stadium.
After a 22-yard Reagan Rudolph field goal put Friendswood ahead 3-0 on the game’s opening drive, Kempner stunned the Mustangs on the first play of their ensuing possession when Antonio Jacobs grabbed a short pass from Javon Goss, broke tackles and burned the defense for a 71-yard touchdown and a 7-3 early advantage.
From there, though, the Mustangs’ defense pitched a shutout while holding the Cougars’ offense to just 59 total yards (including minus-12 rushing) for the remainder of the game.
“That first play they made was unbelievable, but then you just felt like they were never going to score again,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said.
Friendswood’s answer to Kempner’s big play came when the Mustangs took advantage of two Cougars personal foul penalties and scored on a 7-yard TD run by Jackson Rhodes to re-take the lead at 10-7 with 3:01 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs’ offense struggled, though, to make the most of solid defensive play, as they’d only muster a turnover on downs and a 25-yard Rudolph field goal on their next two red zone possessions, taking a 13-7 lead into the halftime intermission.
“When we were up 13-7 at the half, I told them that we’re not going to lose this game because we’re not going to let them score, but then it was just about how ugly we were going to make it on offense — and, boy, we tried to make it ugly,” Koopmann said.
Both teams’ offensive struggles struggled in the third quarter, with Kempner fumbling away the opening kickoff, throwing an interception and having two three-and-out drives, while Friendswood turned the ball over on downs three times and had a three-and-out possession.
Finally, Friendswood gave itself a two-score cushion the hard way with a 12-play, 80-yard TD drive.
Sparked by an outstanding 27-yard catch and run by Hunter Smyrl and a 21-yard run by Walker Winters, Rhodes capped the workmanlike scoring possession by punching in a short 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal at the 4:15 mark of the fourth quarter.
“That was a statement,” Koopmann said. “I know (a field goal) would’ve put us up two possessions … but we had to go for it.”
The Mustangs padded their lead after a Braylan Shelby fumble recovery set the offense up at Kempner’s 35-yard line, and then Brock Foster found Smyrl on a fourth-and-long play for a 23-yard TD reception to account for the game’s final tally with 25 seconds left in the contest.
Friendswood (2-1, 1-0 in District 10-5A-I) makes its long awaited home opener 7 p.m. Friday against Manvel (1-2, 0-1).
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to get to it,” Koopmann said.
