DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 8, Clear Brook 5
FRIENDSWOOD
The Dickinson Lady Gators built a big lead and staved off a late charge from Clear Brook for a crucial district win on the road Friday night.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the second inning, the Lady Gators responded with three runs in the frame. With one out, Kadence Williams and Alyssa Littles clubbed consecutive RBI doubles, and later, Emma Garcia laced a two-out RBI double for a 3-1 lead.
The key inning for Dickinson was a five-run top of the fifth. Garcia smashed an RBI triple to drive in Nataley Hernandez (leadoff hit by pitch), and then Dickinson’s next four runs scored on three Clear Brook errors.
The Wolverines scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, but Kayden Henry threw out a runner at home plate to end the game.
Other score:
Clear Lake 9, Clear Creek 5
Bye:
Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 10, Baytown Sterling 0 (6 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings broke out the bats and got a pitching gem in their run-rule win Friday night at home against Sterling.
Davionna Driscoll (six innings, two hits, six strikeouts) recorded the complete-game shutout win in the circle for Texas City.
Mya Holmes was 2-for-3 at the plate and ended the game in style with a walk-off grand slam home run. Dylayna Zornes (3-for-3, double) and Kassidy Dressman (2-for-3, triple) also had multi-hit games for the Lady Stings.
Baytown Sterling 4, Ball High 3 (April 10)
BAYTOWN
In a back-and-forth game Saturday afternoon, the Ball High Lady Tors saw Sterling rally from behind with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to escape with a close win.
Trailing 2-0, Ball High cut its deficit in half in the top of the fourth on Grace Smith’s one-out RBI double that drove in Stacey Lain (leadoff walk).
The Lady Tors tied the game in the top of the sixth on an error, and Kaya Zamora put Ball High in front 3-2 on a clutch two-out RBI single.
Ball High (4-10 in district) returns to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santa Fe (12-1).
Other scores:
Manvel 13, Ball High 0 (6 innings)
La Porte 4, Friendswood 0
Bye:
Santa Fe
