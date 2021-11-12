FRIENDSWOOD
While taking first place overall, the Friendswood boys and girls swim and dive team saw freshman swimmer KK LeBlanc break the 500 freestyle Mustang record at the meet with a time of 5:13.47 on Nov. 4 at Friendswood High School Natatorium.
Friendswood competed against Ball High, Barbers Hill and Danbury. Friendswood girls earned 315 points for first place. Ball High took second place with 59 points, Barbers Hill took third place with 30 points and Danbury took fourth place with four points, but Danbury only had one swimmer.
Friendswood boys took first place with 217 points, Ball High took second place with 108 points and Barbers Hill took third place with 28 points.
Team events for Friendswood that finished in the top three by order of event — yards — are listed below.
Girls 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) Barbers Hill.
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) Ball High.
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) Friendswood.
Boys 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Ball High.
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Galveston Ball, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) Barbers Hill.
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Ball High.
Individual events for Friendswood that finished in the top 10 by order of event — yards — are listed below.
Girls 200 freestyle: Lauren Tillman (1st), Nicki Hansen (3rd).
Boys 200 freestyle: Paul Podrebarac (1st), Nick Hardt (2nd).
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Leah Givens (1st), Addisyn Pendle (3rd).
Girls 50 freestyle: KK LeBlanc (1st), Peyton Becker (2nd), Andi Jeanes (3rd).
Boys 50 freestyle: Talon Welch (2nd).
Girls 100 butterfly: Abigail Nelson (1st), Sydney Svahn (2nd), Genevieve Ringo (3rd).
Boys 100 butterfly: Marshall Odom (1st), Luke LeCompte (2nd).
Girls 100 freestyle: Lauren Tillman (1st), Hallie Ratcliff (2nd), Amelia Morgan (3rd).
Boys 100 freestyle: Tony Laurito (1st), Nick Hardt (2nd), Josh Sakahara (3rd).
Girls 500 freestyle: KK LeBlanc (1st) with a new Mustang Record of 5.13.47.
Boys 500 freestyle: Tony Laurito (1st), Paul Podrebarac (2nd), Marshall Odom (3rd).
Girls 100 backstroke: Leah Givens (1st), Peyton Becker (2nd), Andi Jeanes (3rd).
Boys 100 backstroke: Talon Welch (1st), Daniel Morgan (3rd).
Girls 100 breaststroke: Sydney Svahn (1st), Riley Holcomb (2nd), Laila Ahmed (3rd).
Boys 100 breaststroke: Tony Laurito (1st), Josh Sakahara (2nd).
Head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett coach the Friendswood swim and dive team.
