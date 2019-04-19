Two superlatives for the league champion Friendswood Mustangs highlighted the 22-5A all-district awards for boys soccer.
Junior Josh Murphy was named district co-offensive player of the year, and sophomore Brady Box was the co-defensive players of the year.
Other awards for each team were as follows.
FRIENDSWOOD
C.J. Barta, junior (first team); Louis Catchpole, sophomore (first team); Ethan Gamero, senior (first team); Jake Pisell, senior (first team); Will Schmidt, sophomore (first team); Mitchell Hermes, sophomore (second team); David Jones, junior (second team); Diego Martinez, junior (second team); Ryan Sweeney, sophomore (second team); Ronaldo Garcia, junior (honorable mention); Arturo Sanchez, senior (honorable mention)
TEXAS CITY
Alex Paz, senior (first team); Ricky Robledo, senior (first team); Juan Rodriguez, senior (first team); Alex Aguilera, senior (second team); Chandler Pickett, senior (second team); Carlos Rodriguez, senior (second team); Oscar Castillo, senior (honorable mention); Yeremi Rios, senior (honorable mention); Alexis Salas, senior (honorable mention)
SANTA FE
Brice Kirby, senior (first team); Jason Montes, junior (first team); Kaleb Jones, junior (second team); Lorenzo Martin, junior (second team); Coby Cerda, sophomore (honorable mention); Eli Hutson, junior (honorable mention); Arturo Rabago, junior (honorable mention)
BALL HIGH
Ronaldo Garcia, junior (first team); Anthony Martin, senior (first team); Miguel Ayala, senior (second team); Gabe Ramos, senior (second team); Enrique Castro, senior (honorable mention); Joel Castro, junior (honorable mention); Oliver Gault, senior (honorable mention)
