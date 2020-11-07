Because of a lack of healthy, eligible players for Ball High, the Lady Tors' basketball game scheduled Saturday afternoon at Clear Falls was canceled.

A slew of injuries, availability and eligibility issues led to Ball High's team being too short-handed to play, Lady Tors head girls basketball coach Amanda King said.

The Lady Tors hope to resume their schedule with a 7:15 p.m. game Nov. 17 at Pearland Dawson when the team recovers from its injuries, players regain eligibility and the team gain players currently with the volleyball team, King said.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription