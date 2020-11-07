Because of a lack of healthy, eligible players for Ball High, the Lady Tors' basketball game scheduled Saturday afternoon at Clear Falls was canceled.
A slew of injuries, availability and eligibility issues led to Ball High's team being too short-handed to play, Lady Tors head girls basketball coach Amanda King said.
The Lady Tors hope to resume their schedule with a 7:15 p.m. game Nov. 17 at Pearland Dawson when the team recovers from its injuries, players regain eligibility and the team gain players currently with the volleyball team, King said.
