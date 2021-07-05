After getting through a high school sports year unlike any other, it’s once again time to vote for the Galveston County girls athlete of the year.
This year’s nominees feature athletes who excelled in multiple sports. The winner of the popular vote will be the 2020-21 county girls athlete of the year. Voting closes July 13, and the winner will be featured in the July 20 sports section.
The three finalists are:
BRANDOLYN FREEMAN, DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators’ Brandolyn Freeman was a standout on the court in volleyball and basketball as a junior in 2020-21.
In the fall, Freeman was the Lady Gators’ kills (136) and blocks (68) leader from the middle blocker position in volleyball, and she was a double-double machine in what was a breakthrough season for the basketball program. Freeman played an integral role in a season that saw Dickinson’s basketball team win its first playoff game since 2008.
Freeman was first team all-District 24-6A in both sports.
REAGHAN THOMPSON, CLEAR CREEK
In her junior season for the Clear Creek Wildcats, Reaghan Thompson was a game-changer for the volleyball and soccer teams in 2020-21.
Coming off a major knee injury, Thompson was a force on the volleyball court with 161 kills and 64 blocks, helping lead the Wildcats to their 20th consecutive playoff appearance. Thompson’s athletic exploits continued on the soccer pitch, where she was an anchor of the team’s defense and still managed to score six goals (including a game-winner in the playoffs) and have five assists.
Thompson was named all-District 24-6A defensive player of the year in soccer, and she was a first team all-district selection in volleyball.
KENNEDY WADE, CLEAR FALLS
Texas A&M commit Kennedy Wade ran her way to a memorable end of her high school career with the Clear Falls Knights in cross country and track in 2020-21.
In cross country, Wade was the District 24-6A champion and led the Knights to a third-place at regionals to qualify the team for a state cross country appearance for the first time in program history.
Wade raised the bar even higher during track season by winning state championship gold in the 400-meter run and adding a silver medal in the 800-meter run and a bronze in the 4x400-meter relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.