Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 0
BAYTOWN
It was tough sledding for the Ball High Lady Tors in their Tuesday road match, as they fell to Goose Creek Memorial by the scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-13.
Logan Kelly and Tori Mallard led Ball High with three kills each. Mallard also added two blocks. Courtney Whittaker had 12 digs to lead the defense, and Mia Flores was the top passer with seven assists.
The Lady Tors (2-4 in district) will have a key 22-5A match up next when they face rivals Texas City (2-4) on the road 6:30 p.m. Friday
Santa Fe 3, Crosby 1
CROSBY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a big district road win Tuesday over fellow playoff hopeful Crosby, taking the victory by the scores of 25-18, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-16.
Kassidy Taves and Teresa Garza were Santa Fe’s kills leaders with nine apiece. Garza also had four blocks, and Jillian Gibbs added three blocks. Elena Dondonay set things up with 26 assists, and Cassi Cruz led the defense with 18 digs.
The Lady Indians (5-1 in district) will be looking to take care of business in their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at last-place Galena Park (0-5).
Texas City 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Texas City Lady Stings picked up a much needed win in impressive fashion on the road Tuesday, sweeping Galena Park by the scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 30-28.
Haley James and Ashlynn Lewis led Texas City in kills with 10 apiece. James also added a whopping six aces. Jennifer Herrera paced the offense with 15 assists, and Macee Medina led the defense with 19 digs.
The Lady Stings (2-4 in district) will look to keep the momentum going 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Ball High (2-4).
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-14)
(Non-district) Dickinson 3, Pasadena Dobie 0 (25-12, 25-21, 26-24)
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-4)
Brazosport 3, La Marque 1 (25-7, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11)
