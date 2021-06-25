COLLEGE STATION
With both teams at this point pretty much annual qualifiers, the Dickinson Gators and Hitchcock Bulldogs each had up-and-down performances at this week’s State 7on7 football tournament held at Veterans Park and Sports complex in College Station.
On Thursday, Hitchcock opened Division II pool play with a dominant 32-12 victory over Texarkana Pleasant Grove, and then clinched a spot in the championship bracket in the team’s next game thanks to a hard-fought 19-13 win over China Spring.
However, the Bulldogs’ day ended with a razor-close 27-26 defeat against Dumas, giving them a lower seed in the championship bracket. On Friday morning, Hitchcock was ousted in the opening round in a narrow 20-18 defeat to a strong Tyler Chapel Hill team.
The Gators on Friday afternoon had three tightly contested matchups in what was a deep pool of teams, but finished just 1-2 on the day to be relegated to the consolation bracket Saturday.
Dickinson started the day seeing San Antonio Warren come from behind to pull off a 19-13 win, but the Gators rebounded with a 20-19 nail-biter win over Temple. Dickinson fell just short of a berth into the championship bracket, as the Gators closed the day Friday with a 19-13 loss against Wylie East.
