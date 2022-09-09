The Bay Area Christian Broncos overcame an early deficit and rode a strong second-half defense to a second straight home win, this one over Danbury, on Friday night.
After the first quarter ended with Danbury ahead 7-0, the Broncos tallied a 14-0 second quarter with a a passing touchdown from Austin Aries and a running score from Noah Pike.
Pike, who was the team’s leading rusher with 57 yards on 14 carries, also logged two tackles for loss in the defensive struggle. Ariens finished with 65 passing yards.
Bay Area Christian (2-1) returns to action 7 p.m. next Friday at Tomball Rosehill Christian.
— James LaCombe
O’Connell 30, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 20
HOUSTON
After a week off, the O’Connell Buccaneers rebounded from a season-opening loss to log a solid road win over St. Francis Episcopal on Friday night.
O’Connell started the game strong, taking an 18-0 lead into the halftime break thanks to touchdown runs of 22 and 30 yards by Daniel Kline and Josh Bates, respectively, and a 10-yard TD reception by Bates from quarterback Braylyn Johnson.
St. Francis cut into O’Connell’s lead with a 12-0 third quarter, but big plays from Nicholas Alexander (61-yard TD run) and Johnson (50-yard kickoff return TD) in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for the Buccaneers.
The Bucs (1-1) look to ride the momentum of the win into their next matchup, which will be a home district game 7 p.m. Friday against Alvin Living Stones.
