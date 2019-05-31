District champion Santa Fe and runner-up Friendswood dominated the superlatives, as Galveston County teams were well represented in the 23-5A all-district baseball selections.
The Indians ace pitcher Rome Shubert took the district’s most valuable player honors, while head coach Ronnie Wolf was named coach of the year, and Albert Garza was newcomer of the year. For the Mustangs, Izaac Pacheco was awarded co-offensive MVP honors, and William Sweeney was the defensive MVP.
Other local players earning all-district honors are as follows.
BALL HIGH
First team: Keegan Gavin, pitcher; Spencer Addison, third base; Chris Orton, outfield
Second team: Trenton Lawrence, pitcher; Trent Raschke, second base; Thomas Farmer, outfield; Adam Trevino, catcher
FRIENDSWOOD
First team: Bradley Willcott, pitcher; Kevin Newkirk, first base; Spencer Beck, outfield; Garrett Leitko, outfield
SANTA FE
First team: Grant Pfaff, utility
Second team: Dalton Stevens, pitcher; Bryce Montemayor, outfield; Peewee McDonald, outfield
TEXAS CITY
First team: Conor Higgs, outfield
Second team: Dylan Kimsey, shortstop
