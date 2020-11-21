Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Hitchcock 81, Ball High 52
GALVESTON
The Hitchcock Bulldogs opened their season Friday on the road with a decisive victory over a Ball High Tors team that continues to be short-handed with some key players still playing football.
While Hitchcock had some rust and still had their "football legs," as head coach Chris Jordan said, it was a promising start to a season of big expectations for the Bulldogs.
Sharp-shooter A'Aderius Blanks led the Bulldogs against the Tors with 22 points, while Taron Elam contributed 14 points off the bench. Dylan Zeigler added eight points, and Damien McDaniel had seven points.
John Matthews (seven points) and Vernon Webb (six points, five rebounds) led the Tors.
Hitchcock will have a busy holiday week and is back in action 1:15 p.m. Monday at home against West Columbia. The Clash of the Causeway next awaits Ball High at 1 p.m. Tuesday at La Marque.
Dickinson 40, Houston Westbury 38
HOUSTON
Dickinson used balanced scoring that saw five players score six or more points to snatch an exciting road win Friday night.
The Gators won the first two quarters (15-10 and 9-8) to take a six-point lead into the break. Dickinson then held off the Huskies in the second half that saw the highest and lowest scoring quarters happen as Westbury took them both (17-14 and 3-2).
Caleb Barajas led the Gators with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Dickinson travels to Texas City for a 2 p.m. tipoff Tuesday.
Kingwood 48, Texas City 45
TEXAS CITY
Promising starts to each half by the Stings were negated by strong second and fourth quarters from Kingwood to send Texas City to a home loss Friday.
After Texas City won the first quarter 11-7, the Panthers took a 25-21 halftime lead. The Stings then responded with a 12-7 third quarter to go into the final period up one, but Kingwood finished strong in taking it 16-12.
The Stings' leaders were Donovan Avery (13 points, seven rebounds) and Clovis McCain (10 points)
Texas City will host rival Dickinson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Clear Lake 64, Friendswood 35
Bridgeland 71, Clear Springs 64
Clear Creek 82, La Marque 42
Clear Creek 69, Brenham 48
GIRLS NON-DISTRICT
Brazosport 45, Texas City 27
FREEPORT
It was tough sledding for the Texas City Lady Stings on the road Saturday, as they were unable to overcome hosts Brazosport.
Amauri Wyatt was Texas City's player of the game with 13 points.
The Lady Stings will host Lumberton on Monday, where the seniors and their accomplishments will be recognized.
Galena Park 48, Santa Fe 47
GALENA PARK
The Santa Fe Lady Indians started Friday night's contest strong, but could not quite come through with the finish in a close loss at Galena Park.
Santa Fe won the first quarter 15-10, and after two nip-and-tuck quarters, the Lady Indians held a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth period. But, Galena Park managed to claw its way back and record the exciting win.
Top performers for Santa Fe Kamryn Cruz (17 points, four steals) and Casey Blackwell (14 points, nine rebounds). Alysia Flores and Alyssa Morris were strong on the boards with 15 rebounds and 10 rebounds, respectively. Flores also had five steals.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 41, Katy 21
Houston Memorial 59, Clear Springs 53
Friendswood 42, Deer Park 34
Santa Fe 35, Danbury 34
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.