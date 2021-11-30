Galveston County players dominated the superlatives in the 24-6A all-district football awards for the 2021 season.

Headlining the superlatives was Dickinson senior tight end Donovan Green, who was all-district most valuable player.

Gators teammate and senior quarterback Luke Martin was 24-6A’s offensive MVP, and Clear Falls senior inside linebacker Josh Wright earned all-district defensive MVP honors.

Newcomer of the year went to Clear Falls sophomore running back Payton Greer, while Clear Springs senior utility player Ky Woods was given the district’s ironman award.

Rounding out the superlatives was Dickinson head coach John Snelson, the 24-6A coach of the year.

Here are the rest of the county’s 24-6A all-district recognitions:

DICKINSON

• First team: Patrick Williams*, sr., OL; Michael Bimage, sr., OL; Josiah Mason, sr., OL; De’Rion Crooms, jr., WR; Micah Barnett*, sr., FB; Green*; Martin*; Jason McGaskey-Caldwell, sr., DE; Tyree Woods, sr., ILB; Braedon Stafford, sr., OLB; Vernon Glover, jr., CB

• Second team: Glover, RET; Marquis Johnson, jr., WR; Cade Terrell, sr., DT; Tre Ford, jr., DE; Payton Young, soph., OLB; Kolby Harris, sr., CB; Layden Roque, jr, S; JaBari Ellison, jr., S; Diego Sanchez, soph., S

CLEAR FALLS

• First team: Jude Edwards, soph., OL; Eli Turner, sr., OL; Luke Vidal*, sr., WR/RET; David Smith*, jr., RB; Brady Crabtree*, sr., DT; Wright*; Kannon Garza*, sr., ILB; Corey Kelly*, jr., OLB; Devin Jackson, sr., CB; Max Williams, jr., CB; Keewan Grismore*, sr., S; Riley Carleton*, sr., K

• Second team: Greer; Le’Kell McGowan, soph., DE; Adam Garza, sr., OLB

CLEAR SPRINGS

• First team: Nicholas Fattig, jr., OL; Logan Latham, soph., OL; Noah Thomas*, sr., WR/RET; Xai-Shaun Edwards*; soph., RB; Woods, RB; Hayden Davis, jr., TE; Josh Alaniz, sr., DT; Jake Ferree*, sr., DE; Connor Habhab*, sr., OLB; Mike McBride*, sr., S

• Second team: Blake Ivy, soph., OL; Dylan Wenner, sr., OL; Ashton Schumann, jr., WR; Cody Kuhlmann, sr., QB; Branson Winter, sr., DE; Hunter Miller, sr., ILB; Brock Staehlin, sr., ILB; Michael Sylvalie, soph., OLB; Ali Schuster, soph., CB

CLEAR CREEK

• First team: Jeremiah Crum, sr., RB; Landen Gunter, jr., S; Stephen Jurbala, jr., P

• Second team: Levi Illyes, sr., OL; Charles Shemwell, sr., OL; Colton Jarmosco, sr., WR; Rocky Ketchum, jr., RB; Isaiah Thomas, jr., ILB; Denis Anderson, jr., OLB

*denotes a unanimous selection

