Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 6, Crosby 2
CROSBY
Santa Fe used a big four-run fourth inning to defeat Crosby on the road to open District 22-5A play Tuesday.
In a scoreless contest entering the top of the fourth, the Lady Indians loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a double by Ashley Nickerson, a Rylie Bouvier walk and a Makenna Mitchell single.
Then, the next batter Sidne Peters smacked a hard groundball and reached on a fielding error by the Lady Cougars first baseman allowing Nickerson and Bouvier to score.
Back-to-back RBIs followed by Maggie Childs (sacrifice bunt) and Juliana Garcia (groundout).
Ciara Trahan used her legs to score Santa Fe’s fifth run in the fifth with a leadoff single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a Reese Reyna sacrifice bunt, and Bouvier’s single to right scored Trahan.
Two one-out singles by Peters and Childs (RBI) sandwiched between an error was how the Lady Indians scored the team’s final run in the sixth.
A lead-off single mixed in with an error in the sixth and three singles and a walk in the seventh accounted for Crosby’s two runs.
Mata led the Lady Indians with two hits, and Childs had two RBIs.
Peters pitched five solid innings in the circle, striking out eight and allowing only two hits in the win.
Santa Fe will travel back to Crosby to participate in the school's home tournament that will last Thursday through Saturday.
Goose Creek Memorial 11, Ball High 5
GALVESTON
In a game that featured a combined 21 free baserunners (14 walks and seven errors), Goose Creek Memorial had an offensive explosion with five key hits in the seventh inning to break up a tie game in the district opener Tuesday.
The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 3-0 led in the top of the first thanks to three walks and a passed ball that was followed by a two-RBI single by Marissa Bennett.
Three consecutive walks (Alexia Rosa, Reece Cammarn, and Janae Girouard) to start the bottom of the first had the Lady Tors in business, but they could only score one run with a two-out RBI walk by Grace Smith.
Ball High used a two-out rally in the bottom of the second, as Rosa walked and back-to-back singles by Cammarn and Girouard (RBI) to trim their deficit to 3-2.
Misfielding aided both teams to score a run in the third inning.
Consecutive one-out hits and an error helped GCM regain a two-run lead before the Lady Tors took advantage of back-to-back errors to start the bottom of the third inning as Mackenzie Clark had an RBI groundout.
An error by the center fielder allowed Clark (single) to score the tying run for Ball High in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Three walks to start the sixth inning and a run-scoring single by Lizbeth Hernandez put GCM back in front 5-4.
A two-out Lady Patriots error in the bottom of the inning set up Alexandrea Vela’s game tying triple.
Three run-scoring doubles by Kayla Easley Flora Davila and Yazmin Martinez played a role in GCM scoring six runs in the seventh inning.
A one-out single by Stacey Lain was all Ball High could manage in the bottom of the seventh.
Girouard had a team-high two hits and struck out 11 in the circle in seven innings.
Ball High will next partake in the CCISD Tournament that will run Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 17, Baytown Lee 0 (3 innings)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
