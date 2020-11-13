Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Clear Springs 1
LEAGUE CITY
Led by the one-two punch of Mia Johnson and Rachel Brown, the Clear Falls Knights defeated the Clear Springs Chargers 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 at home Friday to clinch the District 24-6A championship.
Johnson finished with 20 kills, and Brown tallied 19 kills and 13 digs to pace the Knights. Other standouts for Clear Falls were Blakely Montgomery (39 assists, 14 digs, six kills), Nicole Sherfield (seven blocks, three aces), Kade Thomas (five blocks), Ashlyn German (16 digs) and Gracie Lewis (16 digs).
Player statistics for Clear Springs were not immediately available.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Santa Fe 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs concluded their District 22-5A championship season with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 win at home Friday over the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Leading Friendswood were Alessandra Meoni (11 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (10 kills, 20 digs, three aces), Sarah Sitton (nine kills, three blocks), Kate Bueche (eight kills), Cierra Pesak (18 digs), Megan Hubbard (25 assists) and Anna Lippert (14 assists).
Top performers for Santa Fe were Kenzie Smith (21 kills, seven digs), Allie Walton (28 assists), Freedom Stephenson (16 digs) and Bethany Durant (five kills, 10 digs).
Other scores:
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Ball High 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-9)
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Manvel 1
LEAGUE CITY
As the Clear Creek Wildcats continue to remain sharp before the playoffs, they recorded an impressive 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 win at home Friday over Manvel.
The Wildcats were led by Raeghan Thompson (12 kills), Aaliyah Ellis (10 kills, six blocks), Briana Zamora (28 digs), Alli Shemwell (18 assists, 11 digs) and Emma Boland (19 assists, 10 digs).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.