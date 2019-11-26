Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
NON-DISTRiCT
La Marque 64, Fort Bend Elkins 41
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars got another monster scoring outing from Jordan Ivy-Curry and finished each half strong to blow away Class 6A Elkins at home Tuesday.
Following a slow first quarter that ended with La Marque ahead 8-4, the Coogs got rolling in the second quarter and took a 29-13 lead into the halftime break. Elkins out-scored La Marque 14-10 in the third quarter, but the Cougars ran away with the fourth quarter, 25-14, to seal the victory.
More than two-thirds of La Marque’s total scoring came from Ivy-Curry, who finished with 43 points. Edward Robinson added eight points.
The Coogs’ busy holiday week continues 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Crosby.
O’Connell 61, Onalaska 47
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers played an overall quality game to vanquish the larger school Onalaska at home Tuesday.
Khristian Johnson, Khristopher Johnson and Christian Quinn each scored 15 points to lead O’Connell. Chris Horton chipped in seven points.
The Bucs will have the rest of the holiday week off, and return to the hardwood 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Danbury.
Other scores:
Fort Bend Bush 58, Clear Creek 54
Clear Falls 58, La Porte 45
Clear Springs 55, Friendswood 46
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
