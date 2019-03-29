GIRLS CLASS 5A
Texas City 2, Vidor 1
DEER PARK
The Texas City Lady Stings overcame a deflating early Vidor goal with a strong second half to come away with an exciting win in their Region III-5A bi-district playoff match Friday night at Abshire Stadium.
In a goal reminiscent of the beginning of an 8-1 rout suffered against Porter in the playoffs two years ago, Vidor scored its goal inside the first four minutes of the match.
Lady Stings head coach Lindsay Best said the team seemed dejected for the remainder of the first half, but a rousing halftime talk got them refocused.
“I told them that we weren’t getting beat physically, we were getting beat mentally, and that we were going to go out and win this,” Best said.
Texas City responded with vigor, as Amanda Valdez worked hard to beat the Vidor defense and score the equalizer just a couple minutes into the second half.
The game winner was tapped in by Skylar Hernandez off of a corner kick with under 10 minutes to play.
“We just killed it in the second half,” Best said. “It was like one of those moments you see in a movie.”
The Lady Stings will face Alvin Shadow Creek in the area round of the playoffs when the UIL soccer postseason resumes next week.
Nederland 6, Santa Fe 0
ANAHUAC
Led by a hat trick from Meg Sheppard, the Nederland Lady Bulldogs ousted the Santa Fe Lady Indians from the postseason Friday night in their Region III-5A bi-district playoff matchup.
Also scoring for Nederland were Karrie-Faith Anders, Brynn Landry and Hannah Foster.
The Lady Indians, the fourth-place playoff qualifier from District 22-5A, 12-8-2 overall and 7-5-2 in district play.
GIRLS CLASS 6A SCORE
Brazoswood 6, Clear Creek 0
BOYS CLASS 6A SCORE
Alief Elsik 4, Dickinson 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.