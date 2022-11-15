Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Falls 74, Houston Sterling 48
LEAGUE CITY
Led by star point guard Orlando Horton Jr., the Clear Falls Knights put on a show for their home fans Tuesday night with a thumping of Sterling.
Horton poured in 37 points and added five assists and four rebounds to lead the Knights. Bryson Limke logged a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Prince Hegwood chipped in eight points and six rebounds, and Caden Steward finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
Clear Falls returns to action noon next Tuesday at St. Pius X High School for the OTR Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.
B.F. Terry 72, Friendswood 59
ROSENBERG
The Friendswood Mustangs battled in a road contest against Terry on Tuesday night, but couldn’t dig themselves out of an early deficit.
Luke Ballard led the Mustangs with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dyllan Baker added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Friendswood will look to right the ship with a 6:30 p.m. home game Friday against O’Connell.
Texas City 70, Mickey Leland Prep 60
HOUSTON
The Texas City Stings improved to 2-0 on the young season with a tough road win at Mickey Leland Prep Academy in Houston on Tuesday night.
Leading the Stings were Clovis McCain (27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists), Anson Johnson (12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) and Glenn Parker (10 points, five rebounds).
Texas City returns to its home floor 2 p.m. next Tuesday against Dickinson.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 58, Channelview 54
Angleton Christian 68, O'Connell 62
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
