Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 74, Clear Lake 57
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 73, Galena Park 61
GALENA PARK
A big third quarter fueled the Ball High Tors to a road win Friday night at Galena Park.
Leading 31-28 at the halftime break, the Tors offense exploded for a 25-point third quarter — which included a key 11-4 run — to pull away from the Yellowjackets.
Trevon Turner led Ball High with 14 points — including eight in the third period — and also tallied eight rebounds. Other top contributors for the Tors were John Matthews (12 points), Terry Webb (12 points), Quinton Cooper (eight points, five rebounds), Tyler Polzin (eight points) and Joseph Cianfrini (seven points).
Ball High (7-2 in District 22-5A) returns to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against district leading Crosby.
Friendswood 54, Santa Fe 36
SANTA FE
Gracen McGregor led Friendswood with 12 points as the Mustangs snatched a bounce back win on the road Friday.
Friendswood (5-4 in District 22-5A) will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Galena Park (2-7). First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Texas City 55, Baytown Lee 53
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings were just able to hold off a game Lee team at home Friday.
Texas City held a solid 24-16 lead at the halftime break, but the Ganders chipped away at the Stings’ lead in the second half — winning the third quarter 20-17 and the fourth 17-14 — and nearly came away with the win.
Leading the Stings were led by Jacolby Belle (18 points, seven rebounds) and Caden McKenzie (11 points).
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 79, Columbia 61
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars exploded in the second half to pull away from Columbia for a home victory Friday.
Leading 29-23 at halftime, the Cougars ran wild in the final two periods, outscoring the Roughnecks 50-38.
Fresh off a 57-point game Tuesday, Jordan Ivy-Curry eclipsed the century mark for the week with 44 points against Columbia. Willie Johns chipped in 12 points, Kevin Boone had seven points and Edward Robinson had six points.
The No. 4 state-ranked Cougars (4-0 in District 24-4A) will look to keep rolling 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
