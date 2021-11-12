The Bay Area Christian Broncos were in a close home game at halftime, but when the third quarter rolled around, the Broncos took advantage against the Northland Christian Cougars (5-5) by scoring 28 straight points to win 42-15 on Friday night in the first round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs.
The Broncos (10-1, 2-0) were up 14-7 at halftime, but the running game found plenty of room to operate in third quarter to go a scoring spurt. Smith Nave got the scoring going with a 15-yard touchdown run. Wesley Barnes added a 35-yard rushing touchdown.
Nave finished the quarter with two more rushing touchdown with one going for 12 yards and the other one going for 18 yards.
“I was proud of these guys to get a playoff win,” head football coach Les Rainey said.
Northland Christian held Bay Area Christian scoreless in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars were already down 42-7. The best the Cougars could muster was a passing touchdown and rushing the two-point conversion attempt to make it 42-15.
The final nail in the coffin was already driven well before the score.
“I was proud of the seniors tonight,” Rainey said.
The Broncos scored first and never lost the lead. Barnes opened the scoring on a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Nave added his first of four rushing touchdowns for the night with a 19-yard score. Northland Christian scored a rushing touchdown to make it 14-7 before halftime.
Barnes finished the night with 16 carries for 199 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Nave ran the ball 12 times for 135 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
On defense, Andrew Boyd and Nave each had one interception. Kade Sink made six tackles and had one forced fumble.
The Bay Area Christian Broncos will move on to the second round of the playoffs where they will take on Legacy Prep Christian Academy (3-6, 2-2), which won 28-12 against Schertz John Paul II. The Broncos and the Lions will play 7 p.m. Friday at Dayton High School.
