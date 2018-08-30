HOUSTON
The High Island Cardinals came up short in an exciting finish in their season opener Thursday against Mount Carmel, 31-27, as part of the Jaguar Kickoff Classic hosted by Emery-Weiner High School.
In a back-and-forth game throughout, Mount Carmel got the go-ahead touchdown on a 40-yard run with about five minutes to play in the game. High Island recorded a safety with less than a minute remaining, but the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Cardinals on their ensuing possession.
The teams were tied at the end of each of the first two quarters — 13-13 after the first and 19-19 at halftime. Mount Carmel led 25-19 at the end of the third quarter, and High Island tied things up about midway through the final period.
Player statistics were not immediately available.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back next in their home opener 7:30 p.m. next Friday against Orange Community Christian.
