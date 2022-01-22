Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 66, Clear Creek 52
LEAGUE CITY
Led by a massive double-double from post PJ Williams, the Dickinson Gators picked up a crucial road victory Saturday afternoon against the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Williams finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds in his dominant effort. Zyon Little added 11 points and six rebounds, and Donovan Pointer chipped in 11 points, as well.
Clear Creek’s player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Both teams are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Gators (5-1 in district) host Brazoswood (0-6), while the Wildcats (2-4) will have upsets on their minds at Clear Brook (5-1).
Clear Springs 65, Clear Lake 64
HOUSTON
Behind a program single-game record 37 points — including the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left in the game — from Allen Singleton, the Clear Springs Chargers picked up a thrilling win at Clear Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Up next, the Chargers (3-3 in district) have another tough test at home against Clear Falls (4-2).
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 55, Dickinson 42
DICKINSON
The Clear Creek Wildcats put together a strong performance to top a tough Dickinson Lady Gators team on their home floor Saturday afternoon.
Leading the Wildcats were Kirsten Lockett-Bell (16 points), Kennedy Williams (12 points) and Darrah Rooth (eight points).
Top performances from the Lady Gators came from Danielle Porter (13 points), Brandolyn Freeman (10 points) and Jasmine Hansley (nine points).
Each team will be back at in 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (6-2) has a big-time matchup at home against Clear Brook (8-0), while Dickinson (3-5) looks to bounce back at Brazoswood (0-7).
