Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 66, Galena Park 18
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors coasted into the holiday break with a dominant home win over Galena Park on Friday.
Leading the Lady Tors were Bebe Galloway (24 points, seven rebounds, six steals, four blocks), Lexie LaForte (18 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks), Ariana Smith (13 points, seven rebounds) and Brianca Houston (seven points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals).
Ball High (4-0 in district) will be back on the court Thursday through Saturday at the Brazosport Holiday Classic tournament. The Lady Tors return to 22-5A play with a key matchup 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at Crosby (3-1).
Texas City 61, Baytown Lee 28
BAYTOWN
Behind a monster game from Tahjea Smith, the Texas City Lady Stings dominated from beginning to end in dispatching Lee on Friday.
Smith finished with a ridiculous 42 points and 16 rebounds.
The Lady Stings (2-2 in district) will look to ride the momentum of the big win when they enter the Brazosport Holiday Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday. Texas City returns to league play 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Goose Creek Memorial (2-2).
Other score:
Friendswood 67, Santa Fe 33
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Lake 37, Clear Creek 36
Clear Falls 39, Alvin 37
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 58, Galena Park 47
GALENA PARK
The Ball High Tors took care of business on the road Friday with a solid win over Galena Park.
Darion Henry and Tyler Polzin led Ball High in scoring with 12 points apiece. Trevon Turner added nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Tors (2-0 in district) return to action next Friday and Saturday in the Pasadena Under Armour Christmas Classic tournament, and then return to 22-5A play with a stern test 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Crosby (N/A).
Friendswood 62, Santa Fe 44
SANTA FE
The Friendswood Mustangs bounced back from a loss in their district opener by notching a strong win over the Santa Fe Indians on Friday.
Ian Bivins (17 points) and Renyck Robertson (10 points) led Friendswood. Santa Fe player statistics were not immediately available.
The Mustangs (1-1 in district) will be back on the court next Friday and Saturday in the Pasadena Under Armour Christmas Classic tournament, and then resume 22-5A action 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Galena Park (0-2).
Texas City 73, Baytown Lee 48
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings remained unbeaten in district play, cruising to a blowout win at home over Lee on Friday.
T.J. Fountain led the way for Texas City with 16 points. Caden McKenzie added 12 points, and Phillip McDaniel and Dayton Booker had 11 points apiece.
The Stings (2-0 in district) return to the floor Thursday through Saturday at Brazosport ISD’s tournament, and get back to 22-5A play 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Goose Creek Memorial (N/A).
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE
Clear Falls 49, Alvin 47
TAPPS
Cypress Christian 48, O’Connell 40 (Dec. 20)
CYPRESS
Cypress Christian steadily built a lead and staved off the O’Connell Buccaneers in the fourth quarter in the Bucs’ road loss Thursday night.
Christian Quinn led O’Connell in scoring with 15 points, followed closely by Joseph Orrell with 14 points. Charles Jones added six points.
Up next, the Bucs travel to the Hill Country to play in the Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills Tournament, which will be held Thursday and Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
