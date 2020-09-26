Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school football
Pearland Dawson 47, Clear Falls 7
PEARLAND
The Pearland Dawson Eagles shut out the Clear Falls Knights 23-0 in the first half before finishing out a comfortable 47-7 win Saturday at The Rig.
Dawson utilized a balanced attack on offense, with quarterback James Kramer completing 9 of 19 passes for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and a host of running backs combining for 189 yards rushing on 38 carries.
Five different Eagles players scored a rushing touchdown, and the running attack was led by Torrance Burgess Jr. with 85 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Up next for the Knights (0-1) is a home game 7 p.m. Friday against Pasadena Memorial at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
Other score:
Conroe Oak Ridge 18, Clear Creek 7
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.