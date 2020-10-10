LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs picked up its first win of the young season Saturday afternoon at Challenger Columbia Stadium with a 38-23 victory over Fort Bend Elkins, but the finish to the game left head coach Craig Dailey with much to be desired from his Chargers football team.
The Chargers used a stifling defense and big plays on offense to build a 31-3 lead, but were unable to keep Elkins pinned to the proverbial mat in the second half, as the Knights were able to tack on some late touchdowns for a final score that made the game look like the game was closer than it actually was.
“I’m very disappointed in the coaching staff and the players in the second half; we didn’t do a very good job coaching, and they didn’t do a good job of putting them away,” Dailey said. “There’s no way that game should’ve been that close.”
Clear Springs was unable to take advantage of excellent starting field position on its first two offensive possessions — which ended in a turnover on downs and a lost fumble, respectively — but then pounced with two consecutive one-play scoring drives.
A shanked Elkins punt gave Clear Springs the ball just 25 yards out from the end zone, and quarterback Luke Sampson connected with tight end Bryce Ryden on a slant for the 7-0 lead at the 3:19 mark of the first quarter.
Following an interception from Elliott Brow, Sampson hit Ashton Schumann perfectly in stride for a 56-yard TD pass with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Two Chargers personal foul penalties and a 32-yard pass connection from Jonathan Rhodes to Savion Sims helped set up a 27-yard field goal by Ayden Hoffman that saw the Knights whittle Clear Springs’ lead to 14-3 1:24 into the second quarter.
But after a Michael McBride interception, the Chargers tacked on a field goal of their own — a 24-yarder from Xander Fraga — to go up 17-3 at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter, and Sampson and Ryden connected for a 59-yard TD pass with 1:26 left in the first half for a 24-3 halftime tally.
“I think we showed that if (the offensive line) can protect, we have four or five guys who can run down the field and catch the football,” Dailey said.
On a nifty reverse, freshman running back Xai-Shaun Edwards — playing in his first varsity game — took the second half’s opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and a 31-3 Chargers advantage.
Brow’s second interception of the game looked like it might be a backbreaker for Elkins early in the fourth quarter, but the Knights’ 6-foot, 290-pound defensive lineman Taurean Crawford gave them new life with a 61-yard strip-6 TD. Elkins’ extra-point kick was blocked to leave the score at 31-9 midway through the fourth quarter.
Clear Springs responded immediately with a 41-yard pass from Sampson to Ryden helping set up a 2-yard rushing TD by Ky Woods for a 38-9 lead, but Elkins put together two more touchdown drives — ending with a 1-yard TD run by Bryce Bradley and a 10-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Jordan Robertson, respectively — inside the game’s final 5:09.
“When you’ve got people down at halftime, you’ve got to learn to put them away and make them quit, and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” Dailey said.
Sampson finished with 256 passing yards, completing 14 of 22 attempts. Seven different Chargers receivers recorded at least one reception, led by Ryden’s 125 yards on three catches. Edwards was the team’s leading rusher with 47 yards on 10 carries.
Sims had a standout performance for Elkins with 118 yards on 12 receptions. Bradley was the Knights’ leading rusher with 50 yards on 14 carries, and Rhodes had 199 yards on 20-for-33 passing.
Up next for the Chargers will be their District 24-6A opener 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
