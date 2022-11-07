Friendswood ended the fall team tennis season No. 10 in the state in the final Texas Tennis Coaches Association Class 5A rankings.
The Mustangs, undisputed champions of District 18 for the umpteenth time, advanced to the Region III-5A championship match for the second year in a row before dropping a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to Austin's Liberal Arts and Science Academy.
“We are pretty happy to be ranked in the top 10 for the end-of-the-year rankings,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “Most years I feel like we belong inside the top 10, and we often start off ranked in the 20s.”
The 19-3 Mustangs entered the fall season ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 1 in the region, then bumped up to No. 11 when the mid-season state rankings were released.
“By the end of each season, we seem to close the gap based on the schedule we play and our wins and losses, especially against other ranked teams,” Cook said.
Notable wins for Friendswood included those over 6A powerhouses Richmond George Ranch, Clear Lake, Clear Brook and District 24 champion Clear Creek, which ended the year ranked No. 9 in Region III.
The Mustangs also recorded key victories against 5A's Montgomery Lake Creek, Barbers Hill, Baytown Sterling and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, and 4A's Tuloso-Midway.
“We are very proud of our wins, especially in the playoffs, but also how we did against other teams who were ranked in 4A, 5A and 6A this season,” Cook said.
LASA, ranked right behind Friendswood throughout the season at No. 12 in the state and No. 2 in the region, eventually lost in the state semifinals to state champion Amarillo, 11-0, finishing fourth overall state-wide.
“We are proud of the work we put in this summer and fall and happy to see it get noticed by the coaches' association,” Cook said. “The ranking committee does a pretty tough job comparing teams from across the state each year, and, from what I can see, they get it pretty accurate.
“The bummer for us is we know we could have won one or two more matches and, if we had, could have been in the top four where LASA sits after narrowly defeating us in October. But that's sports. Some days you don't get the job done and someone else gets the reward.”
Meanwhile, Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said he was pleased with his Wildcats' final regional ranking, noting, “Being recognized as a top 10 team in the region is the icing on the cake for a successful season.”
Along with winning District 24-6A, Clear Creek, ranked as high as No. 25 in the state, also advanced to the Region III quarterfinals before losing to No. 22 state-ranked Pearland Dawson, 10-6.
Clear Springs, a surprise regional semifinalist for the second year in a row after finishing third in 24-6A, ended up ranked No. 10 in the region.
“I think we should be (No.) 24 (in the state) and (No.) 7 in the area,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said, pointing out his team beat Katy Tompkins, which instead grabbed those respective rankings.
Clear Springs lost to state runner-up Houston Memorial in the Region III semifinals, 10-1.
