Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 11, Clear Brook 1 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers’ bats belted 10 hits to make short work of Clear Brook at home Tuesday night.
The Wolverines actually held a 1-0 lead through 1.5 innings of action before the Chargers plated four runs in the bottom of the second and seven more in the bottom of the third to earn the run-rule victory.
In the bottom of the second, Bailey Boetjer hit a three-run double for the go-ahead runs, and she later scored on an RBI sac fly from Isabel Cruz.
Kelly Baker blasted a two-run home run to get a two-out rally by Clear Springs going. Then, Boetjer, Cruz, and Demi Elder knocked consecutive RBI singles. Elder later stole third base and advanced home on a fielding error for the 11-1 lead.
Boetjer (2-for-2, four RBIs, two runs) and Claire Pollack (2-for-2, two runs) had multi-hit outings for the Chargers.
Anna Soles (four innings, three hits, one earned run, one walk, two strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
The Chargers look to remain unbeaten on the season 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Lake.
Dickinson 7, Clear Lake 6 (13 innings)
DICKINSON
Emma Garcia’s two-out walk-off RBI single saw the Dickinson Lady Gators outlast Clear Lake in an extra-innings marathon Tuesday night.
Garcia’s knock scored Kayden Henry, who was hit by a pitch to keep the bottom of the 13th inning alive.
Dickinson scored two runs in the bottom of seventh (Nataley Hernandez two-run double), one run on an error in the bottom of the 10th and two runs in the bottom of the 11th (Garcia two-run triple) to extend the game.
Clear Lake had a three-run top of the second, and the Lady Gators’ other run in the game came in the bottom of the third on an error.
Henry (4-for-5, four runs) and Garcia (3-for-7, three RBIs) led Dickinson’s offense.
Yasmyn Stewart (10.1 innings, seven hits, one earned run, one walk, one strikeout) put it solid work in the circle for the Lady Gators.
Dickinson will look to ride the momentum of Tuesday’s hard-fought win into its 6:30 p.m. game Friday at Clear Falls.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.