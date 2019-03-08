Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Galena Park 4, Ball High 3 (9 innings)
GALENA PARK
In a sloppy game that saw 13 combined errors and no earned runs, Galena Park won in extra innings over Ball High on Friday night.
Two walks followed by an error doomed Ball High in the bottom of the first inning and gave Galena Park an early 2-0 advantage.
Galena Park’s fielding returned the favor in the top of the second inning.
After Jackie Dominguez led off with a single and was followed by a fielding error on a Taylor McDaniel bunt, Zabine Fuentes sacrificed both players over a base.
With two outs, another error on a bunt by Rosa Ramirez allowed Dominguez and McDaniel to score, tying the game at 2-2.
Back-to-back Lady Tors errors to start the bottom of the third had the Lady Yellowjackets in business, and the next two batters contributed a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to regain the lead at 3-2.
An error and two walks (Britaney Shaw and Brianna Reyes) loaded the bases for Ball High in the top of the fifth. McDaniel then grounded into a fielder’s choice allowing courtesy runner Alexia Rosa to score the tying run.
Another lead-off error sunk Ball High in the bottom of the ninth allowing Zoie Garcia to smack a walk-off double scoring Nicole Vale.
Ball High (1-2 in District 22-5A) will be looking to rebound against a tough Crosby (3-1) team on the road 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 12, Baytown Lee 2
TEXAS CITY
Behind Davionna Driscoll’s solid overall performance, the Lady Stings made quick work of Baytown Lee on Friday.
Driscoll struck out six in the circle and connected on two hits and two RBIs.
Samantha Bundy also had two two RBIs for the Lady Stings.
Texas City (3-1 in District 22-5A) will hit the road to Goose Creek Memorial (1-3) at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 10, Dickinson 2 (6 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
A six-run bottom of the sixth inning saw Clear Falls walk off with a run-rule shortened victory over Dickinson on Friday.
Abby McEntire (single) and Destinee Smith (bunt) each reached base to start the big sixth inning, and Erica Riley got the scoring started with a two-run double clocked to left field. Payton Bean’s one-out RBI single was followed by a Ciara Victor RBI double to make the score 8-2.
An error allowed Clear Falls’ ninth run to score, and then Taylor Presswood walked it off with an RBI single to center field.
The Knights got on the scoreboard early with a three-run bottom of the first, but the Lady Gators answered right back with a two-run top of the second.
RBI singles from Bean and Victor and a run-scoring fielder’s choice accounted for Clear Falls’ runs in the first, while Mia Terry smashed a two-run triple in the second. The Knights added a run off of an error in the bottom of the fourth.
Bean picked up the win in the circle, giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts. Bean was also solid at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Also picking up multi-hit game for the Knights were Erica Riley (3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs), Victor (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run), McEntire (2-for-3, one run) and Presswood (2-for-4, one RBI).
Terry had a great day at the plate (3-for-3, two RBIs) in the defeat.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Monday. Clear Falls (3-0 in district) has a big game at Alvin (2-0), while Dickinson (1-2) tries to stop a two-game losing skid at home against Clear Springs (1-1).
Clear Springs 9, Clear Brook 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Behind Emma Strood’s pitching and a 13-hit attack, Clear Springs bounced back from a tough road loss to defeat Clear Brook in the Chargers’ district home opener Friday.
Three consecutive one-out singles in the second by Kaylee Thomas, Ashley Walker and Mya Casanova loaded the bases full of Chargers.
After Claire Pollack’s RBI fielder’s choice, Demi Elder delivered a run-scoring single to put Clear Springs up 2-0 after two.
Clear Springs used some two-out magic in the third to add another run when Walker singled to center, driving in Kelly Baker (lead-off double).
A single by Pollack followed by an RBI double from Elder was how the Chargers started the fourth inning. Later in the inning Elder scampered home on a wild pitch making the score 5-0.
Once again in the fifth inning, the first two Clear Springs batters reached base that aided more scoring.
Jenna Bell started things off with a double and Thomas singled setting up a Walker sacrifice fly to left.
After Casanova worked a seven-pitch walk, a Clear Brook fielding error allowed two more runs to score.
Malorie Langford then ended the game on a run-rule walk-off single to center, scoring Pollack.
Five Chargers collected two hits: Elder (two RBIs), Baker, Bell, Thomas (two runs), Walker (two RBIs),
Casanova and Pollack (three RBIs) also scored two runs for Clear Springs.
Strood was dominant in the circle for the Chargers by pitching a five-inning shutout of three-hit ball and striking out eight.
Clear Springs (1-1 in District 24-6A) is back in action on the road against Dickinson (1-2). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
